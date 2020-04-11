Escambia County, City Of Pensacola Receive $1.3 Million For COVID-19 Response

April 11, 2020

Escambia County and the City of Pensacola will receive over $1.3 million on Community Development Block Grant funding for COVID-19 response.

Escambia County will receive $872,881, and the City of Pensacola will receive $452,160.

These funds will be used to address a wide variety of public health and public service activities to prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19. CDBG funds must be utilized for activities that target low and moderate-income households.

Both local governments are awaiting further guidance from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development regarding the availability date of funding and detailed guidance from HUD as to activities that will be eligible for this funding. Community input will be solicited on how the funds can be utilized to help facilitate COVID-19 response in Escambia County and the City of Pensacola.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 