COVID-19 Last Week: First Escambia County Death, Local Cases Triple

A 75-year old woman was the first person to die in Escambia County from COVID-19, as confirmed Saturday by the Florida Department of Health.

The woman had no travel history and no known contact with a previously diagnosed case.

The number of hospitalizations in Escambia County nearly doubled as of Saturday’s report, increasing from five Friday evening to nine on Saturday.

In the one week period from March 29, the number of Escambia County cases tripled from 37 to 118 on Saturday, April 4. During the same time period, cases in Pensacola jumped from 26 to 84, and the number of Cantonment cases over doubled from nine to 19. The first case was reported during the week in the Century area.