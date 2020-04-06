COVID-19 Cases Reported In Florida Prison Inmates, Staff Cases Rise

The Florida Department of Corrections is reporting two prisoners that are positive for COVID-19 and a growing number of cases among staff.

Two inmates at the Blackwater Correctional Facility in Milton have been diagnosed positive.

There are 23 total employees and contract staff that have tested positive for COVID-19 at 15 prisons. That includes one at Century Correctional Institution and five at the privately operated Blackwater Correctional Facility.