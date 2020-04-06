Century To Hold Council Meeting Tonight By Phone Due To COVID-19

The Town of Century will conduct their Monday night council meetings by phone due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines.

A bill list review meeting at 6:45 p.m. and the regular council meeting at 7 p.m. can be accessed by calling (712) 770-5019 and entering 227646# when prompted. There is no fee for using the service, but long distance and per minute charges may apply depending on your phone plan.

An order from Gov. Ron DeSantis allows public bodies in Florida to meet without a quorum in the same physical room, but all other aspects of the Sunshine Law still apply.