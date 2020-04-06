Century To Hold Council Meeting Tonight By Phone Due To COVID-19

April 6, 2020

The Town of Century will conduct their Monday night council meetings by phone due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines.

A bill list review meeting at 6:45 p.m. and the regular council meeting at 7 p.m. can be accessed by calling (712) 770-5019 and entering 227646# when prompted. There is no fee for using the service, but long distance and per minute charges may apply depending on your phone plan.

An order from Gov. Ron DeSantis allows public bodies in Florida to meet without a quorum in the same physical room, but all other aspects of the Sunshine Law still apply.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 