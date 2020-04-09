DeSantis Signs Bill Legalizing Fireworks On Three Holidays

April 9, 2020

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed a bill that legalizes fireworks in Florida on three holidays every year.

The full use of fireworks in Florida is now legal on Independence Day on July 4, New Year’s Eve on December 31 and New Year’s Day on January 1.

Sparklers, noisemakers and the like are legal all year. On the three holidays, people will be able to shoot real fireworks — the kind that explode or shoot in to the sky.

NorthEscambia.com photo.

Comments

One Response to “DeSantis Signs Bill Legalizing Fireworks On Three Holidays”

  1. Henry Coe on April 9th, 2020 1:12 am

    Any fireworks?





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 