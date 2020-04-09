DeSantis Signs Bill Legalizing Fireworks On Three Holidays

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed a bill that legalizes fireworks in Florida on three holidays every year.

The full use of fireworks in Florida is now legal on Independence Day on July 4, New Year’s Eve on December 31 and New Year’s Day on January 1.

Sparklers, noisemakers and the like are legal all year. On the three holidays, people will be able to shoot real fireworks — the kind that explode or shoot in to the sky.

NorthEscambia.com photo.