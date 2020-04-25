A Dozen New Escambia, Santa Rosa COVID-19 Cases, Including Two More Long-Term Care Cases

A dozen new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Florida Department of Health midday Saturday.

The number of cases in residents or staff of long-term care facilities increased by two to 145 in Escambia County with eight deaths, and 10 in Santa Rosa County.

Escambia County cases were at 442, and Santa Rosa was at 147.

Statewide, there were 30,839 cases including 29,996 Florida residents. There have been 4,849 hospitalizations and 1,055 deaths.

Total cases — 442 (+8 since Friday)

Long-term care cases — 145 (+2 since Friday)

Pensacola — 336

Cantonment — 36

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 1

Century — 2

Hospitalizations: 37*

Deaths — 11

Male — 174

Female — 212

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 100

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 147 (+4 since Friday)

Long-term care cases — 10 (+0 since Friday)

Milton — 79

Navarre — 30

Gulf Breeze — 23

Pace — 12

Jay — 2

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 20*

Deaths — 6

Male — 99

Female — 44

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

Total cases — 30,839

Florida residents — 29,996

Deaths — 1,055

Hospitalizations — 4,849*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.