A Dozen New Escambia, Santa Rosa COVID-19 Cases, Including Two More Long-Term Care Cases

April 25, 2020

A dozen new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Florida Department of Health midday Saturday.

The number of cases in residents or staff of long-term care facilities increased by two to 145 in Escambia County with eight deaths, and 10 in Santa Rosa County.

Escambia County cases were at 442, and Santa Rosa was at 147.

Statewide, there were 30,839 cases including 29,996 Florida residents. There have been 4,849 hospitalizations and 1,055 deaths.

  • Total cases — 442 (+8 since Friday)
  • Long-term care cases — 145 (+2 since Friday)
  • Pensacola — 336
  • Cantonment — 36
  • Bellview — 6
  • Perdido Key — 1
  • McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1
  • Molino – 1
  • Century — 2
  • Hospitalizations:  37*
  • Deaths — 11
  • Male — 174
  • Female — 212
  • Youngest — 0
  • Oldest — 100

Santa Rosa County cases:

  • Total cases — 147 (+4 since Friday)
  • Long-term care cases — 10 (+0 since Friday)
  • Milton — 79
  • Navarre — 30
  • Gulf Breeze — 23
  • Pace — 12
  • Jay — 2
  • Residents: 129
  • Nonresidents — 1
  • Hospitalizations — 20*
  • Deaths — 6
  • Male — 99
  • Female — 44
  • Youngest — 2 months
  • Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

  • Total cases — 30,839
  • Florida residents — 29,996
  • Deaths — 1,055
  • Hospitalizations — 4,849*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 