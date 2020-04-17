17 New COVID-19 Cases In Escambia, Santa Rosa

April 26, 2020

Seventeen new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Florida Department of Health on Sunday.

Escambia County cases were up 15 to 457 and, and Santa Rosa was up two to 149. There have been 11 deaths in Escambia County, with eight of those in long-term care facilities. Santa Rosa County has had six deaths, none on long-term care centers.

The number of cases in residents or staff of long-term care facilities increased is 145 in Escambia County, and 10 in Santa Rosa County.

Statewide, there were 31,528 cases including 30,680 Florida residents. There have been 4,957 hospitalizations and 1,074 deaths.

  • Total cases — 457 (+15 since Saturday)
  • Long-term care cases — 145 (+2 since Friday)
  • Pensacola — 336
  • Cantonment — 36
  • Bellview — 6
  • Perdido Key — 1
  • McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1
  • Molino – 1
  • Century — 2
  • Hospitalizations:  37*
  • Deaths — 11
  • Male — 181
  • Female — 218
  • Youngest — 0
  • Oldest — 100

Santa Rosa County cases:

  • Total cases — 149 (+2 since Saturay)
  • Long-term care cases — 10 (+0 since Saturday)
  • Milton — 79
  • Navarre — 30
  • Gulf Breeze — 23
  • Pace — 12
  • Jay — 2
  • Residents: 129
  • Nonresidents — 1
  • Hospitalizations — 21*
  • Deaths — 6
  • Male — 103
  • Female — 45
  • Youngest — 2 months
  • Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

  • Total cases — 31,528
  • Florida residents — 30,680
  • Deaths — 1,074
  • Hospitalizations — 4,957*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 