17 New COVID-19 Cases In Escambia, Santa Rosa

Seventeen new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Florida Department of Health on Sunday.

Escambia County cases were up 15 to 457 and, and Santa Rosa was up two to 149. There have been 11 deaths in Escambia County, with eight of those in long-term care facilities. Santa Rosa County has had six deaths, none on long-term care centers.

The number of cases in residents or staff of long-term care facilities increased is 145 in Escambia County, and 10 in Santa Rosa County.

Statewide, there were 31,528 cases including 30,680 Florida residents. There have been 4,957 hospitalizations and 1,074 deaths.

Total cases — 457 (+15 since Saturday)

Long-term care cases — 145 (+2 since Friday)

Pensacola — 336

Cantonment — 36

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 1

Century — 2

Hospitalizations: 37*

Deaths — 11

Male — 181

Female — 218

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 100

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 149 (+2 since Saturay)

Long-term care cases — 10 (+0 since Saturday)

Milton — 79

Navarre — 30

Gulf Breeze — 23

Pace — 12

Jay — 2

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 21*

Deaths — 6

Male — 103

Female — 45

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

Total cases — 31,528

Florida residents — 30,680

Deaths — 1,074

Hospitalizations — 4,957*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.