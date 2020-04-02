Free Food Distributions In Both Century And Flomaton Saturday Morning

There will be two different food giveaways on Saturday in both Century and Flomaton, thanks to the efforts of the mayors from both towns to help out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Century Food Distribution

A food distribution will be held in Century on Saturday Morning, April 25 at 10 a.m. at the Century Business Center at 400 Pond Street. The drive-thru event is sponsored by Mayor Henry Hawkins “and friends”. Persons will stay in their vehicle at all times.

The food is provided by Feeding the Gulf Coast and the First Baptist Church of Ferry Pass and is available while supplies last.

Flomaton Food Distribution

At the most recent meeting of the Flomaton Town Council, Mayor Dewey Bondurant, Jr. suggested the creation of a town food bank for persons in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Persons do not have to be a resident of Flomaton to receive food.

The Flomaton food giveaway will be held Saturday, April 25 at 10 a.m. the Flomaton Community Center at 600 McCurdy Street. Persons are asked to follow the route in the map below provided by the Flomaton Police Department. Signs and police officers will direct people in the direction they need to go. Persons receiving food must stay in their vehicle at all times. Each person will be also asked a few simple questions.

The food distribution is in cooperation with the Alabama Department of Agriculture, USDA and Feeding the Gulf Coast.