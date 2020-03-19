Update: How ECUA, Century, Central Water Works And Farm Hill Utilities Are Adapting To COVID-19

Here is how local utilities are adapting business practices during the current COVID-19 situation:

Emerald Coast Utilities Authority (ECUA)

ECUA has suspended the discontinuation of services for non-payment during the pandemic period. This will apply to all residential and commercial accounts and will be in effect until further notice.

Town Of Century

The Town of Century has closed their lobby. Town business — such as utility payments — can be conducted at the building’s drive-thru window during regular business hours. The town has not made any changes to utility service due dates. Century does not offer online payments.

Central Water Works

Central Water Works has closed their office lobby to customers due to the current COVID-19 precautions. Payments by check, money order or cash can be made at a secure drop box at the front door. A supply of envelopes is available at the box. Customers can pay their bill online securely at centralwaterworks.com using a credit card, debit card or electronic check. Central Water Works customers can also pay by phone using a credit or debit card by calling (850) 256-3849 during regular business hours.

Farm Hill Utilities

The Farm Hill Utilities lobby is closed, and business hours have changed to 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., Monday-Friday. All business must be conducted in the drive-thru, and payments can also be made via drop box, phone using a card or check or at www.farmhillutilities.net. Outside business hours, call (850) 554-5023.