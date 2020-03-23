Update: Eight Total COVID-19 Cases In Escambia And Santa Rosa Counties

The Florida Department of Health has reclassified a Santa Rosa County coronavirus case as being from Escambia County.

Sunday afternoon, the Florida Department of Health announced four COVID-19 cases each in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. On Monday, the newest case in Santa Rosa County was reclassified as being from Escambia County, bringing the Escambia County total to five and decreasing the Santa Rosa County total to three.

Monday morning, the total number of Florida cases was 1,171, of which 1,096 are Florida residents and 75 are non-residents within the state. There have been 14 deaths reported across the state, including the Santa Rosa County man that died at a Pensacola hospital.