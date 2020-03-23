Update: Eight Total COVID-19 Cases In Escambia And Santa Rosa Counties
March 23, 2020
The Florida Department of Health has reclassified a Santa Rosa County coronavirus case as being from Escambia County.
Sunday afternoon, the Florida Department of Health announced four COVID-19 cases each in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. On Monday, the newest case in Santa Rosa County was reclassified as being from Escambia County, bringing the Escambia County total to five and decreasing the Santa Rosa County total to three.
Monday morning, the total number of Florida cases was 1,171, of which 1,096 are Florida residents and 75 are non-residents within the state. There have been 14 deaths reported across the state, including the Santa Rosa County man that died at a Pensacola hospital.
I am not a sheep. I will not be herded by a political agenda. This whole thing is a load of nonsense. My wife and I are still working.
I know we’re all in panic mode. To do nothing is equally as bad as doing something. If we allow this virus to run rampant the effect will have the same dire consequences as if we do what we are doing now!, Think about it. We are basically in check mate! China has caused a biological warfare upon the world! We need to stay strong and stand vigilant. Hope love and prayers to us all.
The mortality rate for covid-19 is much higher than the flu. Bob and Dan need to stop watching Fox news or they will become carriers for this virus.
DAN IS RIGHT!!!
WE HAVE SHUT THIS COUNTRY DOWN OVER FEARS OF WHAT MIGHT HAPPEN. STATISTICS DO NOT SUPPORT THESE ACTIONS!!! WE HAVE PUT THIS COUNTRY INTO A DEPRESSION OUT OF IRRATIONAL FEARS!!!
Dan the Man:
Barak Obama was not President in 2018.
The first step is to order voluntary compliance with the rules. If the public doesn’t comply voluntary then possibly Martial Law will be declared and the National Guard would be deployed. So it’s in our best interest to comply.
People are not staying home. They continue to go out and gather with others (not talking about ones who have to work). Until everyone contains themselves the door is wide open for transmitting CV19. The linger it takes people to understand that the longer this virus will continue to spread.
Same or lower mortality rate than the flu and we are shutting everything down. You all look like mo-rans. 80,000 dies of flu is 2018 under your commie savior
Obama. Get a grip.
Not everyone can stay home.. some do have to work.. most people are staying home as much as they can.. even when the order does come out.. there will be people still working outside the home
Any idea the results of the 800 tests done by Sacred Heart last week? If those test results are starting to finally come back, those people were tested at the beginning of the week when things started to shut down. They were sick before schools, churches, etc. shut down. The numbers are going to go up as those tests results come back.
I don’t understand why the governor of Florida or Alabama has not put Stay at home order into place because they are not doing it on there own and it is going to keep spreading because of it
What about the number of cases reported in Escambia, Mobile, and Baldwin Counties in Alabama?
Proof again that the general public cannot follow the rules! Please stay home people so we can beat this thing!