Escambia County COVID-19 Cases Now At Nine; Two-Year Old Diagnosed In Santa Rosa County

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Escambia County has increased to nine, according to the Florida Department of Health. The number of cases in Santa Rosa County has increased to four, included a two-year old.

The age of those diagnosed in Escambia County ranges from 25 to 76. One case is travel related, three are not related to travel, and the travel is unknown for five individuals. None of the nine Escambia County patients are currently in the hospital; they are all self-isolated.

The latest case in Santa Rosa County is a two-year old, according to the FDOH. A 71-year old male died, and two patients are currently hospitalized.

Monday afternoon, the total number of Florida cases was 1,227, of which 1,147 are Florida residents and 80 are non-residents within the state. There have been 18 deaths reported across the state, including the Santa Rosa County man that died at a Pensacola hospital.