Sunday And Warm Days Ahead

The North Escambia area is looking at a beautiful stretch of spring weather to start the week, with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures climbing toward the 80s. A gradual warming trend will continue through midweek before moisture returns from the Gulf, bringing a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms by Thursday afternoon. The unsettled pattern lingers into the weekend, with scattered showers possible each day, though temperatures will remain mild and consistent.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.