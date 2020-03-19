Police Make Arrested In 35-Year Old Cold Case Using DNA, Cigarette Butt

March 19, 2020

After 35 years, an Escambia County man has been charged with murdering a woman in Pensacola.

Daniel Leonard Wells, 57, is charged with homicide and sexual battery in the death of 23-year old Tonya Ethridge McKinley.

She was killed in the early-morning hours of January 1, 1985. Her partially nude body was found on the side of Peak Drive near Scenic Highway about four hours after she was last seen alive at Darryl’s Restaurant behind what was then University Mall. The investigation found she had been strangled to death and sexually assaulted.

Wells was developed as the suspect after a DNA sample from the crime scene ran through a database identified some of his’ relatives. Police created a family tree and tracked him down. They surreptitiously obtained a cigarette butt discarded by Wells and made a DNA match to the crime scene.

