NCIS, ECSO Arrest Cantonment Man For 2001 Murder Of His Wife In Local Winn Dixie Parking Lot

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service and Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Cantonment man Friday night for the murder of his wife in the parking lot of the Cantonment Winn Dixie in 2001.

Navy civilian employee Greg Malarik, age 57 of Riddle Road, is charged with the murder of Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Sherri Malarik, on September 22, 2001. Malarik, a former Navy Petty Officer 1st Class, is employed by the Naval Aviation Technical Training Center aboard Naval Air Station Pensacola.

Sherri Malarik was found dead with two gunshot wounds to the head inside her van at the Winn Dixie on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

Efforts by the NCIS Southeast Field Office, the NCIS Cold Case Homicide Unit, and ECSO to analyze the crime scene, witness interviews, and other items of evidentiary value resulted in the determination that Mr. Malarik unlawfully killed Ms. Malarik by shooting her in the head with a handgun while seated in the front passenger seat of the van.

“This nearly 20-year-old investigation demonstrates NCIS’ relentless pursuit of truth and justice,” NCIS Southeast Field Office Special Agent in Charge Thomas Cannizzo said Friday night.

“We are enormously grateful to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI Behavioral Analysis Unit, and the State Attorney’s Office for the First Judicial Circuit of Florida for their help in bringing resolution to this heinous crime. We hope this brings peace and closure to Ms. Malarik’s loved ones.”

“Thanks to the hard work and dedication of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case investigators, the NCIS Cold Case Homicide Unit, and members of the State Attorney’s Office we are now able to close this case,” said Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan. “We continuously work on these cases year after year, no matter how much time passes. We hope to continue to keep closing cold cases like this one and giving families the closure they deserve.”