Marital Problems, Adulterous Affair Led Cantonment Man To Kill His Navy Wife In 2001, ECSO Says

Marital problems and an adulterous affair led a Cantonment man to kill his Navy officer wife in 2001, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Friday, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) and Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested Navy civilian employee Greg Malarik, age 57 of Riddle Road, with the 2001 murder of his wife, Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Sherri Malarik. Gregory Malarik, a former Navy Petty Officer 1st Class, was employed by the Naval Aviation Technical Training Center aboard Naval Air Station Pensacola.

Malarik was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

The body was Sherri Lynn Malarik was found September 22, 2001, at about 8 a.m. inside a Dodge Caravan in the parking lot of the Winn Dixie and Movie Gallery at 1550 South Highway 29, less than three miles from the couple’s home. She was found by family members who are not named in the report.

An autopsy found that she was murdered, shot twice in the head with a .25 caliber handgun. She was found in the floorboard of the van. Forensic evidence indicated that she was shot while seated in the passenger seat.

Gregory Malarik was interviewed, but his statements to investigators are redacted from the arrest report released Monday. Swabs taken from his hands the day of the murder were positive for gunshot residue, and pants believed to have been worn the night of the murder were found to have gunpowder in the left front pocket, the report states.

Investigators uncovered evidence that led them to believe Gregory Malarik was having an affair with another woman. She was interviewed, but her statements were also redacted from the report. Investigators said they believed Gregory Malarik drove Sherri Malarik to the Winn Dixie in the minivan, and his mistress drove him back home.

In 2017, a NCIS investigator examined phone records from the Malarik residence from the night of September 21, 2001. He found that multiple calls were made at 6:29 p.m., 7:59 p.m., 8 p.m. at 8:47 p.m. “This provided two periods of time sufficient for Malarik to have committed the homicide, transported (Sherri) Malarik’s body to Winn Dixie, and returned home,” the report states.

Multiple children in the home were interviewed in 2001 and have since been re-interviewed. All provided statements generally consistent with a timeframe provided by Gregory Malarik. However, one child said that Gregory Malarik called Sherri Malarik into the backyard on September 21, 2001. Shortly after seeing her go in the backyard, the child said they heard a “pop” similar to a firecracker. Gregory Malarik then immediately walked back inside, showered and changed clothes, the report states, before leaving for 10 to 15 minutes. That was sufficient time, the investigation found, to drive the victim to Winn Dixie.

The .25 caliber handgun used in the murder was never recovered, but the investigation revealed Gregory Malarik owned such a weapon at the time of the homicide.

The arrest report states that emails recovered show Gregory Malarik and his mistress had discussed “how to trick a polygraph” as early July 31, 2001.

An email from Sherri Malarik to her sister stated: “I believe that there is spiritual warfare going on in my home and Greg just can’t see it…He is simply upset because he feel that I put other people before him when I listed to the possibility of masonry being something other than it seems…He feels as if I betrayed him. Please keep us in your prayers…we need all the help we can get.”

The mistress was re-interviewed in May 7, 2002, and gave a similar account to her 2001 statements. She was interviewed again on March 6, 2020, during which she gave testimony that was inconsistent with her original statement, the arrest report states, leading investigators to believe her original statement about returning a lawn mower was a cover story. Those statements were redacted. Investigators believe she assisted in the homicide and the destruction of evidence which had been preplanned, possibility for several months as indicated by emails.