Gaetz Tested After Exposure To Coronavirus, Now In Self-Quarantine

March 10, 2020

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz is in a voluntary 14-day self-quarantine after coming into contact with someone at the Conservative Political Action Conference that tested positive for coronavirus.

His staff posted on Twitter Monday afternoon that he came into contact with the person 11 days ago.

“Congressman Gaetz had expected COVID-19 to impact Congress, given the elevated frequency of travel and human contact, and demonstrated his concern last week on the House floor,” the Twitter post read. “While the Congressman is not experiencing symptoms, he received testing today and expects results soon. Under doctor’s usual precautionary recommendations, he’ll remain self-quarantined until the 14-day period expires this week.”

“Thank you for everyone’s well-wishes and concerns. Through the course of my congressional and political duties, I’ve interacted with many people over the last two weeks,” he posted on Twitter Tuesday night. “I should have the COVID-19 test results back tomorrow. Health officials maintain the risk to people I have been in contact with remains low.”

Last week, Gaetz wore a gasmask on the House floor before voting to approve $8.3 billion on a coronavirus response package, drawing criticism from several national media outlet for making light of the seriousness of the situation.

“Made light?!?! I was quite serious. The threat to Congress is real, as I explained based on travel and habits like selfies and handshakes,” Gaetz posted on Twitter after Washington Post story.

Gaetz’s office in Washington is closed for the week, but his office in Pensacola is still open.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 