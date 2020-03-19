Flomaton To Strictly Enforce Nightly Curfew For Minors

The Town of Flomaton will be strictly enforcing a curfew for minors, according to Flomaton Police Chief Chance Thompson.

No unaccompanied minor under the age of 19 will be allowed in any public place or establishment from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m during the week or 12:01 a.m. until 6 a.m. on the weekends. Parents and guardians of minors can also be guilty of allowing a minor to violate the ordinance. Any owner, operator or employee of any establishment can be convicted for allowing a minor to remain on the premisseesduring curfew hours.

The ordinance has been on the books in Flomaton since 1998.

“Now it is very important especially with the current issues with minors being out of school,” Flomaton Police Chief Chance Jackson said. “Our officers will be strictly enforcing this ordinance to help assure the safety of our community’s children.”

The curfew does not apply when the minor was:

Accompanied by the minor’s parent or guardian;

On an errand at the direction of the minor’s parent or guardian, without any detour or stop;

In a motor vehicle involved in interstate travel;

Engaged in an employment activity, or going to or returning home from an employment activity, without any detour or stop;

Involved in an emergency;

On the sidewalk abutting the minor’s residence or abutting the residence of a next door neighbor if the neighbor did not complain to the police department about the minor’s presence;

Attending an official school, religious, or other recreational activity supervised by adults and sponsored by the town, a civic organization, or another similar entity that takes responsibility for the minor, or going to or returning home from, without any detour or stop, an official school, religious, or other recreational activity supervised by the town, a civic organization, or another similar entity that takes responsibility for the minor;

Exercising First Amendment rights protected by the United States Constitution, such as the free exercise of religion, freedom of speech, and the right of assembly; or

Married or had been married or had disabilities of minority removed in accordance with the appropriate state laws.

Flomaton has also closed all parks to persons of all ages.