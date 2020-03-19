Escambia County COVID-19 Patient Traveled To France

March 19, 2020

We are learning more about the travel histories of the two people from Escambia and Santa Rosa counties confirmed to have COVID-19.

On Monday, the Florida Department of Health announced Escambia County’s first case. New information shows he was a 53-year old man that had visited France.

A Santa Rosa County patient died last week while being treated at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola.  He was a 71-year old man with underlying medical conditions that had traveled to Egypt and Israel.

Navy Federal Credit Union reported Tuesday evening that an employee that last worked March 14 on the Pensacola campus had tested presumptively positive for COVID-19. Health officials say he had no relation to the other Escambia County, and they are working to confirm his presumptive diagnosis.

Four other Florida Panhandle cases have been reported in Okaloosa County. The latest was a 24-year old woman that traveled to Colorado. Other Okaloosa County cases are a 66-year old female that traveled to Japan, a 78-year old female that had traveled to Italy and a 61-year old female with a travel history that included Florida, California and Mexico.

