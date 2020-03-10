ECSO: Cantonment Man Was Intoxicated When He Body Slammed His Friend Into A Car

A Cantonment man was heavily intoxicated when he punched his friend and body slammed him into a car, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Andre Tervarris Cobb, 34, was charged with second degree felony aggravated battery causing bodily harm.

The victim told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that he was sitting outside a home on Booker Street with Cobb, who he described as a friend. He said Cobb was extremely high on drugs and intoxicated when suddenly begin beating him with his fist before body slamming him against a car, according to an arrest report. A witness corroborated the victim’s story.

The victim suffered a severe injury to his left wrist and large bleeding gas on top of his head.

Deputies noted in their report that there was a strong odor of alcoholic beverages on Cobb’s breath, his speech was slurred and he appeared heavily intoxicated.

Escambia County EMS responded and advised the victim’s wrist appeared to be fractured and he would need stitches for the gash on his head. The victim decided to go to the hospital on his own.

Cobb was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $7,500 bond.