City, County, Sacred Heart To Open Drive-Thru Testing Site In Brownsville

March 19, 2020

Escambia County, the City of Pensacola, Ascension Sacred Heart and Community Health Northwest Florida have partnered to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Brownsville Community Center at 3200 West De Soto Street. It will open on Monday, March 23.

All patients are required to be screened before arriving at the drive-thru testing center by calling the Ascension Sacred Heart COVID-19 Screening Call Center at (850) 746-2684. Those who have not been screened over the phone will not be provided access to the drive-thru test center.
Once patients have been pre-screened through the call center for symptoms, they will be sent to the testing center for a nasal swab.

The screening call center will be open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The drive-thru clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We believe resources need to be in every neighborhood,” said District 3 County Commissioner Lumon May. “After much conversation with local leaders we decided to do something that could benefit the entire neighborhood. I am very proud of this partnership with our health care providers, faith-based community and local government to make our community better during this unprecedented global event.”

