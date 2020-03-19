Cantonment Man Charged With Stealing Gun, Other Items From Godmother While She Was In Jail

A Cantonment man was charged with stealing a gun and other items from his godmother’s home in Cottage Hill while she was in jail.

Travis Paul Sterback, 23, was charged with armed burglary, two counts of grand theft of a firearm, petit theft and criminal mischief.

Sterback allegedly stole multiple items from the home on Cottage Hill Road, including a .22 caliber rifle, a six-round magazine, a cell phone, camcorder and an antique Thermos valued at $20, an arrest report says. A small $40 safe was also forced open with paperwork missing, according to the victim.

The rifle was later pawned by Sterback, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.