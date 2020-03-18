Annual Blue Jacket Jamboree, Livestock Show Canceled

March 18, 2020

The annual Blue Jacket Jamboree and the Gulf Coast Agriculture & Natural Resources Youth Organization Annual Spring Livestock Show have been canceled due to the coronavirus.

“This decision has not been an easy one to come to, but the safety of our students and community are our most important priority. I would like to thank our Alumni and FFA members, vendors, and community for continuing to support this event in the years past,” said Northview FFA Alumni President Mitchell Singleton.

Organizers plan for the event expect to return for 2021.

