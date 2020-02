Tate High’s Shelby Fleming Signs Cheerleading Scholarship With Webber International

Tate High School cheer captain and senior Shelby Fleming signed a full ride scholarship Friday afternoon to cheer for Webber International University.

Fleming plans to study to become an occupational therapist.

Editor’s note. Superintendent Malcolm Thomas is in several photos because Fleming is his granddaughter.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.