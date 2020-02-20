Cold Front: Rain Today, A Few Colder Nights

February 20, 2020

An inch or two of rain is possible for today as cold front approaches. We’ll have colder temperatures back in the 30s the next few nights.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers. Temperature rising to near 60 by 9am, then falling to around 51 during the remainder of the day. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 37. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 52. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 30. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 52.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.

