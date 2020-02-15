Early Morning Fire Near Atmore Claims One Life

A woman died in in an early morning fire north of Atmore early Saturday morning.

The fire was reported shortly after 1 a.m. on Martinville Loop, just east of Highway 21.

After the fire was knocked down, the body of an adult female was found, officials told NorthEscambia.com. A small child reportedly also suffered burns that were not considered serious. The name of the victim has not yet been releaed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.