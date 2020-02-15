Early Morning Fire Near Atmore Claims One Life

February 15, 2020

A woman died in in an early morning fire north of Atmore early Saturday morning.

The fire was reported shortly after 1 a.m. on Martinville Loop, just east of Highway 21.

After the fire was knocked down, the body of an adult female was found, officials told NorthEscambia.com. A small child reportedly also suffered burns that were not considered serious. The name of the victim has not yet been releaed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 