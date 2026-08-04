Lorraine Thomas Stuckey

Mrs. Lorraine Thomas Stuckey, age 75, of Atmore, Alabama, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 2, 2026, in Pensacola, Florida surrounded by her loving family. Born on February 22, 1951, in Century, Florida, Lorraine was the daughter of the late Verbe Travis Thomas and Letha Irene Frazier Thomas. She spent more than 54 years making Atmore her home, where she built a life centered on faith, family, and caring for others. She worked in child care, a profession that reflected her kind and nurturing spirit.

A faithful member of Moyeville Baptist Church, Lorraine found joy in life’s simple blessings. She loved shopping, reading books, watching movies, and spending time with her family. One of her most treasured memories was traveling to Niagara Falls. She especially enjoyed sharing time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and cherished every opportunity to be with her sisters. Gospel music held a special place in her heart, and she also enjoyed listening to Johnny Cash.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Willie Ray Thomas; her sister, Lula Belle Graves; and her sisters-in-law, Vanessa Powell and Amanthia Merchant.

She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted husband of 40 years, Richard Stuckey of Atmore, Alabama; her daughter, Michelle Helton (Steve) of Atmore, Alabama; her grandchildren, Adam Respress (Issy) and Abby-Kate Helton; her great-grandchildren, Brantley and Reese; her sisters, Hazel Brantley (Speedy) of Flomaton, Alabama, and Gail Thomas of Century, Florida; her brother-in-law, William Stuckey (Grace) and sister-in-law Clarise Stuckey, both of Atmore; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and many dear friends who will forever cherish her memory