Ercell Womack

In Loving Memory of Ercell Womack

December 8, 1935 – August 2, 2026

Ercell Womack, age 90, of Huxford, Alabama, peacefully entered the presence of her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 2, 2026, at her home surrounded by the place she loved.

Ercell was born on December 8, 1935. She was a faithful Christian whose life reflected unwavering trust in God. A devoted member of Huxford Baptist Church for many years, she was known as a woman of steadfast faith and a true prayer warrior. Her faith, strength, and faithful prayers blessed her family, church, and all who knew her. Her legacy is one of faith, love, humility, and devotion—a legacy that will continue for generations.

She was preceded in death by her husband, J. D. Womack; her parents, Rue and Clarence Mason; and her siblings, Autrey Mason, Aubrey Mason, Hazel Griffith, and Billy Mason and her granddaughter Morgan Womack.

She is survived by her children: Susan Holland of Bay Minette, Alabama; Sandra (Bert) Hendrix of Mobile, Alabama; and David (Janet) Womack of Atmore, Alabama.

She is also survived by her grandchildren: Kevin (Jessica) Holland of Bay Minette, Alabama; Hayley (Zac) Palm of Dothan, Alabama; Jana (Kreg) Keiffer of Birmingham, Alabama; and Shelly (Ryan) Lambert of McDavid, Florida.

She was blessed with ten great-grandchildren: Katie Grace Holland, Kinsley Holland, Anna Kate Palm, Riley Palm, Maddie Palm, John Palm, Beckham Keiffer, Mary-Ann Lambert, John Lambert, and Mack Lambert.

Though her family grieves her passing, they rejoice in knowing that she is now at home with her Savior. Her family will forever remember her steadfast prayers, wisdom, her unwavering faith, and the love she so generously gave. Her life was a beautiful testimony of God’s grace, and her memory will remain a blessing to all who were privileged to know her.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 7, 2026, at 11:00 a.m., at Huxford Baptist Church in Huxford, Alabama, with Mr. Bert Hendrix officiating. Interment will follow at Huxford Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 7, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. at Huxford Baptist Church.

“The righteous man walks in his integrity; blessed are his children after him.” — Proverbs 20:7

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.