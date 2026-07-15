Tossed Stanley Cup Leads To Arrest For Cocaine Trafficking, Weapon

An Escambia County man is facing multiple charges after deputies saw him tossing a Stanley cup and rummaging around in his vehicle.

Tristan Salter was charged with trafficking cocaine, concealing a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were investigating a separate case on Smiley Avenue when they observed him throwing a Stanley cup across a fence into a neighbor’s yard before reaching around in the backseat of his vehicle.

When deputies searched the vehicle and the Stanley cup, they reported finding a firearm, 104 grams of cocaine, 507 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Smiley Drive is located a few blocks south of East Nine Mile Road and the John R. Jones Athletic Park.