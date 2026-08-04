Partly Cloudy, Lower 70s Tonight

August 4, 2026

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under General 

 