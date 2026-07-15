Temperatures Rise As Rain Chances Fall

Summer heat is firmly in place across the North Escambia area, with temperatures steadily climbing through the remainder of the work week. While clear and sunny conditions will dominate the next three days, residents should prepare for the return of potential pop-up thunderstorms heading into the weekend.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 92. West wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. West wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.