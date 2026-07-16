Santa Rosa Man Charged With DUI Manslaughter After Fatal Pickup Truck Crash

A Milton man was charged with DUI manslaughter following a severe single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning that claimed the life of a 17-year-old passenger in Santa Rosa County.

The incident occurred on July 15, 2026, at approximately 1:46 A.M. on Munson Highway.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Dylan Shane Barnhill of Milton was operating a 2009 Chevrolet pickup truck southbound when the vehicle traveled off the roadway onto the west shoulder. The truck reentered the road and continued south before running off the west shoulder a second time.

Troopers report the pickup then began rotating in a counterclockwise direction, crossing both the north and southbound lanes before exiting the roadway onto the east shoulder. The right side of the vehicle collided with a tree, causing the truck to counter-rotate and strike a second tree.

The force of the impact detached the front right door of the pickup, ejecting the 17-year-old passenger. The teen was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Barnhill was transported to Baptist Hospital in Pensacola. Further investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol determined he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Following a DUI investigation, Barnhill was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail on a charge of DUI manslaughter.

FHP indicated that additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.