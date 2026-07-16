Registration Deadline Friday For Tate High ‘Under The Lights’ Youth Football Camp

The deadline to register for the upcoming Tate High School “Under the Lights” Youth Football Camp is this Friday, July 17.

The camp will take place on Monday, July 20 and Tuesday, July 21 from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. each evening. It is open to young athletes in kindergarten through eighth grade.

Participants will have the unique opportunity to hit the field and learn directly from current Tate Aggie players and coaching staff, participating in the same drills the high school team uses.

Registration includes a camp T-shirt. To secure your player’s spot before the Friday deadline, you can sign up through the online registration form.