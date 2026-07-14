Operation Southern Slow Down Begins: Five States Launch Coordinated Speeding Crackdown

Law enforcement agencies across five southeastern states, including Florida, launched a coordinated crackdown on speeding this week as part of a multi-state campaign aimed at reducing traffic-related fatalities and injuries.

Operation Southern Slow Down, now in its ninth year, began Monday, July 13, and will run through Saturday, July 18.

The annual campaign brings together transportation and safety agencies from Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Drivers can expect to see a surge of law enforcement officers on interstates, highways, and major corridors across the region, focusing on increased speed enforcement and public education.

In Florida, the initiative is spearheaded by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV), and the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). The enforcement push integrates directly with Florida’s “Target Zero” initiative, an overarching goal to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries on state roadways to zero. Local law enforcement agencies are also participating.

According to the 2024 Florida Traffic Crash Facts report, speeding is a factor in approximately six percent of all traffic fatalities across the Sunshine State. Officials stress that these incidents are entirely preventable.

“Unsafe driver behaviors like speeding are a major contributor to fatalities and serious injuries on our roadways,” said FDOT Secretary Jared W. Perdue. “Remember that your actions behind the wheel can have life-altering impacts: slow down and drive responsibly to help get everyone to their destinations safely.”

FHP Colonel Gary Howze emphasized that state troopers will show zero tolerance for reckless driving behavior.

“Speeding is a conscious choice, and it’s one that costs lives,” Howze said. “Operation Southern Slowdown brings Florida law enforcement and public safety partners across the Southeast United States together around a shared commitment to safer roads through increased enforcement, direct public outreach, and a unified message that reckless driving will not be tolerated. This initiative ensures that those who choose to drive recklessly are held accountable for putting others at risk.”

With summer travel volumes peaking across the region, neighboring states are mirroring the same enforcement push.

“Summer is a time of increased travel on our highways and interstates, and this joint effort will serve as a visible and strong reminder for all motorists to obey traffic safety laws,” said Kenneth Boswell, director of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. “We support our law enforcement officers in Alabama and the Southeast as they work hard to prevent inju ries and deaths from automobile crash es.”

Driving Safely: Tips for the Road

Transportation officials shared several critical reminders for motorists during this week’s enforcement period and throughout the summer travel season: