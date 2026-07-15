One Person Injured In Three Vehicle Crash On Highway 29 In Molino

July 15, 2026

One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Molino.

The crash happened about 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 29 and Highway 196. The crash involved a passenger car, a pickup truck that rolled over in the intersection, and a Dodge 3500 truck pulling a trailer load of hay.

One person from the overturned pickup truck was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS.

For more photos, click here.

The cause of the crash, which temporarily closed southbound Highway 29, is under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the Molino Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “One Person Injured In Three Vehicle Crash On Highway 29 In Molino”

  1. JJ on July 15th, 2026 9:02 am

    Hell no to traffic light.I use this
    Intersection when I go to town,I live off CR196.
    MY CHEVY SILVERADO WAS TOTALED AT 29 AND 9 1/2 MILE RD.
    HAD A GREEN LIGHTFOR 30 PlUS SECONDS TO ALLOW THE ONCOMING
    TRAFCIC TO CLEAR.HAPPENEDP 0N 6-25-26. Light did not help,28 y.o. saidhe took hiseyes off the rod and was looking down. How long was he looking donw in not seeing a red light. Yes,his truck was totalled too





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