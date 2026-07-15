One Injured In Oak Grove Rollover Crash
July 15, 2026
One person was injured in a single-vehicle rollover Tuesday night in Oak Grove.
The 21-year-old male driver claimed he hit a deer before his Chevrolet sedan traveled off the roadway and overturned. He was transported by Escambia County EMS to West Florida Hospital with minor injuries.
The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. on North Highway 99 just south of Eubanks Road, just over a half mile from Highway 97.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia County Fire also responded.
NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
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