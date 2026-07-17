Officials Warn: No Drones Or Kites Allowed During Pensacola Beach Air Show

Escambia County is reminding hose attending the Pensacola Beach Air Show July 15-18 that flying drones or kites during the air show is strictly prohibited.

Once aircraft demonstrations begin, all drones and kites must be grounded until the U.S. Navy Blue Angels have completed their performance. This also includes the civilian flight demonstrations. Any drone detected within a five-mile radius of the restricted flight zone will result in an immediate pause of the air show until the airspace is clear, according to the county.

Drone operators are also reminded to comply with all Federal Aviation Administration requirements outlined in Part 107 of the Code of Federal Regulations. Individuals violating any of these rules, and/or operating in a dangerous manner, may be subject to FAA enforcement action and/or criminal penalties of up to a third-degree felony for certain violations.

Registration

Failure to register an unmanned aircraft system or drone that is required to be registered may result in regulatory and criminal penalties. The FAA may assess civil penalties up to $27,500. Criminal penalties include fines of up to $250,000 and/or imprisonment for up to three years.

Operating Over People

Per FAA guidelines, drones are generally not allowed to be flown over people or crowds. Significant injuries could occur in the event of a drone crashing into a crowd.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Perry Doggrell, click to enlarge.