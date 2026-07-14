Mosquito Control To Spray Tonight In Area Between Nine And Ten Mile Roads

Escambia County’s Mosquito Control Division will conduct fogging mission Tuesday evening in area area between Nine Mile and Ten Mile roads, between Pine Roast Road and Highway 29.

Fogging will begin at sunset and will continue during the evening as weather conditions allow. The timing helps target mosquitoes when they are active while reducing impacts on other insects.

Click map to enlarge.

To request mosquito control service, call (850) 937-2198 or email mosquitocontrol@myescambia.com.