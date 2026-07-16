Moped Rider Dies After Colliding With Motorcycle In Escambia County

A moped rider was killed and two others were seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in a crash involving a motorcycle on New Warrington Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred at approximately 5:13 p.m just south of Twin Oaks Drive in Escambia County.

According to the FHP crash report, a motorcycle was traveling south in the third lane of New Warrington Road. At the same time, a moped was traveling west in the median crossing. Troopers say the moped rider attempted to cross the southbound lanes and failed to yield to the motorcycle, resulting in the collision.

The rider of the moped was pronounced deceased at the scene by Escambia County EMS.

The passenger on the moped—identified in the report as a 34-year-old female from Mobile, Alabama—and the rider of the motorcycle—a 37-year-old male from San Antonio, Texas—were both transported to Baptist Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

File photo.