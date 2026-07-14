Good Chance Of Tuesday Rain; Heat And Humidity Return Wednesday

Numerous to widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected through Tuesday, with periods of heavy rainfall that may lead to localized flooding. Any stronger storms will also be capable of producing gusty winds and frequent lightning. Hotter conditions return Wednesday through the end of the week, with afternoon heat indices climbing back into thetriple digits.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers before 7am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 92. West wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.