Florida Attorney General Probes Bread Ingredient Over Potential Cancer Links

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has officially launched an investigation into the state’s food supply chain, targeting the presence of potassium bromate—a chemical compound used in bakery flours that has been linked to severe health concerns.

As part of the investigation under the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act, the Attorney General’s office issued a civil subpoena to General Mills, Inc. and General Mills Operations, LLC.

“This investigation is about protecting Florida families and providing transparency to our consumers,” said Uthmeier. “Floridians have a right to know what is in the food they buy and feed their children. We are investigating the supply chain for the presence of potassium bromate in products sold across our state, including any disclosures made to purchasers and research on its potential health effects.”

Potassium bromate is widely used as a flour improver and dough conditioner. However, it is classified by the International Agency for Research on Cancer as “possibly carcinogenic to humans.” It has been banned in California.

Due to health concerns and evidence of tumors in animal studies, the additive has been banned in numerous countries, including the European Union since 1990, Canada since 1994, China since 2005, and India since 2016.

The state’s investigation seeks comprehensive information on how these bromated products reach Florida consumers, commercial purchasers, and schools.

Complete Subpoena Production Demands

The subpoena commands production of documents related to: