Florida Attorney General Probes Bread Ingredient Over Potential Cancer Links
July 14, 2026
Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has officially launched an investigation into the state’s food supply chain, targeting the presence of potassium bromate—a chemical compound used in bakery flours that has been linked to severe health concerns.
As part of the investigation under the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act, the Attorney General’s office issued a civil subpoena to General Mills, Inc. and General Mills Operations, LLC.
“This investigation is about protecting Florida families and providing transparency to our consumers,” said Uthmeier. “Floridians have a right to know what is in the food they buy and feed their children. We are investigating the supply chain for the presence of potassium bromate in products sold across our state, including any disclosures made to purchasers and research on its potential health effects.”
Potassium bromate is widely used as a flour improver and dough conditioner. However, it is classified by the International Agency for Research on Cancer as “possibly carcinogenic to humans.” It has been banned in California.
Due to health concerns and evidence of tumors in animal studies, the additive has been banned in numerous countries, including the European Union since 1990, Canada since 1994, China since 2005, and India since 2016.
The state’s investigation seeks comprehensive information on how these bromated products reach Florida consumers, commercial purchasers, and schools.
Complete Subpoena Production Demands
The subpoena commands production of documents related to:
- All General Mills products containing potassium bromate sold to purchasers in Florida, including specific items such as Pillsbury Potentate High Gluten Flour, Pillsbury Best Bakers Patent Flour, Gold Medal All Aces Bakery Flour, and Gold Medal Superlative Bakers Flour (50 lb bulk sacks).
- Top purchasers in Florida of these products for the years 2023 through 2026.
- Disclosures provided to purchasers of bromated products or downstream goods made from them.
- Research on the use of potassium bromate in General Mills products and its potential effects on human safety.
- Sales of these products to Florida schools (pre-kindergarten through 12th grade).
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