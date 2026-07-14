FHP Wins America’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest For The Fourth Year

For the fourth consecutive year, the Florida Highway Patrol has won the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) “Best Looking Cruiser” competition.

This year’s photo was taken in front of Tampa’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge during a typical Florida afternoon thunderstorm, and to commemorate America’s 250th birthday, the bridge was illuminated in red, white, and blue.

The featured cruiser, an iconic black‑and‑tan 2023 Mustang 5.0 GT, is assigned to the 2025 Trooper of the Year, Trooper David Kitchen. Trooper Kitchen received this recognition following a multi‑county pursuit of a reckless driver traveling southbound on Interstate 75 on July 14, 2024. The pursuit concluded after the suspect struck multiple vehicles, resisted arrest, and gained control of a firearm from inside his vehicle, prompting Trooper Kitchen to use deadly force to stop the threat. Immediately afterward, Trooper Kitchen rendered aid to the injured suspect, ensuring the safety of the public and the victims involved.

Click image to enlarge.