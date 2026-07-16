FDLE Arrests Escambia Man For Child Sexual Abuse Materials

An Escambia County man has been charged with possession of child sexual abuse materials.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Christian Baker, 33, of Pensacola, for possession of child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. The arrest is part of FDLE’s statewide initiative to identify and apprehend offenders who target children and share files depicting child sexual abuse.

In June 2026, agents received cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, reporting that an unknown user of an AI-powered application uploaded four files containing images depicting the sexual abuse of children. Agents traced the associated IP address to Baker’s residence.

On July 9, agents conducted a residential search warrant at Baker’s address and seized multiple electronic devices for forensic review. Initial review at the scene found one file of CSAM on one of Baker’s devices. The file depicted the lewd, sexual exhibition of an infant female child. Baker also admitted to uploading other CSAM files to his AI-powered assistant.

Baker was arrested on five counts of possession of child sexual abuse materials and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device. He was booked in the Escambia County Jail on no bond.

Further forensic review of the seized devices recovered thousands of additional CSAM files, many of which depicted female children as young as infants to three years old. Agents obtained an additional arrest warrant on July 14 with 15 additional counts of child sexual abuse materials. In total, Baker faces 20 counts of possession of CSAM and one count of using a two-way communication to commit a felony.