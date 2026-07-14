Escambia Man Charged With Attempted Homicide In Connection With Stabbing

July 14, 2026

An Escambia County man is facing an attempted homicide charge following a stabbing last week.

On Tuesday, July 7, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to Krystal on Fairfield Drive, where deputies located a 66-year-old male suffering from two stab wounds, including one to the chest.

Investigators determined that 30-year-old Thomas Cortijo attacked the victim near the Waterfront Mission on L Street. Cortijo was taken into custody on Sunday, July 12, and booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond. He is also charged with drug possession.

The victim’s current condition has not been released.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 