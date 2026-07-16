Daytime Heat; Scattered Weekend Showers

North Escambia is looking at a classic summer stretch, featuring high heat and typical afternoon storm chances. While Thursday and Friday remain mostly dry with highs climbing into the mid-90s, the weekend ushers in a higher probability of afternoon showers and thunderstorms, peaking at 50 percent on both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will hover in the low-to-mid 90s all week, paired with muggy overnight lows in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 75. West wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.