Century And Flomaton Team Up For America 250 Celebration With Flyover, Fireworks (Gallery)

July 4, 2026

Hundreds of area residents celebrated America’s 250th and the Independence Day weekend on Friday in Century.

The event, a joint celebration presented by the towns of Century and Flomaton, was held at Anthony Pleasant Park and the adjacent Showalter Park. There were food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, and fireworks after dark.

Following the national anthem, the Commemorative Air Force performed a vintage aircraft flyover featuring a Soviet-built Yak and a Beechcraft T-34.

The celebration ended with a fireworks show.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 