Schedule: Area Fireworks Shows, Other Events

Here’s a guide to public Fourth of July Fireworks shows and events in the North Escambia area on July .-4

America 250 Celebration And Fireworks (Century)

An America 250 Celebration and fireworks, a joint Flomaton and Century event will be held on Friday, July 3, in Century. Food trucks, fireworks and fun for the family. Click here for more information.

Pensacola’s Fourth of July Fireworks

Celebrate Independence Day with a spectacular bang at Pensacola’s 4th of July Fireworks Show to honor America’s 250th anniversary.

Join Pensacola Young Professionals and the Greater Pensacola Chamber on Saturday, July 4, for one of the Gulf Coast’s most anticipated Independence Day celebrations. This free community event will feature local food trucks, vendors, family-friendly activities, and a breathtaking fireworks display over Pensacola Bay.

Food trucks and vendors from 5-10 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m. It’s free and open to the public.

Enhance your experience by tuning your handheld radio to CatCountry 98.7 FM to enjoy patriotic music synchronized with the fireworks display. Please note that digital streaming services have a delay and will not sync properly with the show. A traditional radio is required for the real-time experience.

For an event map, click here.

10th Annual Symphony Sparks and Stars (Pensacola)

The 10th Annual Symphony Sparks and Stars celebration, will take place on Saturday, July 4, at the Hunter Amphitheater in downtown Pensacola.

This free community event will begin at 7:00 p.m. (gates open early) and feature a patriotic performance by the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra, followed by the spectacular fireworks display over Pensacola Bay.

Pensacola Beach Fourth of July Fireworks Show

The Pensacola Beach Fourth of July Fireworks show will take place at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 4,. along the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk and Santa Rosa Sound.

Milton Riverfest

Celebrate at Riverfest 2026 in Milton on Saturday, July 4 at Jernigan’s Landing. Live music, food, activities, and more beginning at 4 p.m. with fireworks at 8:30 p.m.

Freedom Fest Fellowship at Ray’s Chapel (Sunday)

Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church in McDavid will host Freedom Fest Fellowship on Sunday, July 5 p.m. at the church on Bogia Road. Hot dogs, hamburgers, and a water slide for the kids. The church is located at 140 West Bogia Road in McDavid