Escambia County Veterans Services Holds Outreach Event In Molino (Gallery)

The Escambia County Veterans Services Office held an outreach event in Molino on Thursday.

Veterans Services Office staff members were able to help veterans with reviewing VA benefits, filing a VA claim, and re-evaluating VA disability.

For more photos, click here.

Other organizations offering assistance to veterans also took part in the outreach event at the Molino Community Center.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge