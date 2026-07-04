Are Fireworks Legal For The Fourth In Escambia County?

July 4, 2026

Are fireworks legal for the Fourth of July? The short answer is yes, but there are a few things to know.

Escambia County allows fireworks on designated holidays, including the Fourth of July. Fireworks are also allowed in Escambia County on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, which mirrors state law.

The City of Pensacola bans fireworks in the city limits except for permitted public fireworks displays. Sparklers are allowed.

Noise ordinances remain in effect for the Fourth of July, except as waived for permitted public fireworks displays.

Escambia County ordinances prohibit fireworks in county parks and recreational areas (including Pensacola Beach), except for permitted public displays.

The Town of Century does not have specific fireworks ordinances on the books, so Escambia County ordinances apply.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 