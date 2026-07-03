Man Killed In Tractor Accident Near Century

A man was killed near Century midday on Thursday when he was crushed by a tractor, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident occurred at about noon at a residence on Bass Road, just off Highway 4A. Deputies said the man was near the tractor when it moved for an unknown reason and he was crushed. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Further details, including the man’s name, have not been released.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.