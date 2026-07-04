Two Motorcyclists Killed After Being Thrown Over I-110 Overpass In Crash

July 4, 2026

A Navarre man and woman were killed Thursday night after their motorcycle collided with a concrete barrier on I-110 near the Pensacola Bay Center, causing them to fall from the overpass.

State troopers reported that a motorcycle was traveling northbound just after 8:30 p.m. when it veered off the roadway and onto the inside shoulder, striking a concrete traffic barrier.

The impact threw both the 43-year-old male driver and the 45-year-old female passenger from the motorcycle. Both individuals fell over the edge of the overpass and were pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel.

FHP confirmed that both the driver and passenger were wearing helmets at the time of the crash. Their identities have not been released.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 